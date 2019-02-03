Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICD. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of ICD stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $258.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.15. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.32.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $363,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 46,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $138,990.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,996 shares of company stock worth $292,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $145,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter worth $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 18.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 206,028 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 1.6% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,298,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

