Imperial Oil (IMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $27.23 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMO. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 688.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 407,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 355,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $534,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.18.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

