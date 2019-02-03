II-VI (IIVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IIVI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on II-VI from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on II-VI to $43.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

IIVI stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David G. Wagner sold 2,317 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $76,993.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,190.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $9,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 499,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 274,370 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the third quarter worth $12,660,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,516,000 after purchasing an additional 253,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.