IFP Advisors Inc Sells 303 Shares of Equity Residential (EQR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,340,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,546,000 after acquiring an additional 801,666 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.89.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David S. Santee sold 12,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $840,557.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,074 shares of company stock worth $23,312,907. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $72.94.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 25.50%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/ifp-advisors-inc-sells-303-shares-of-equity-residential-eqr.html.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 306 properties consisting of 79,260 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.