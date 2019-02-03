IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Shopify by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Shopify by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Shopify by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Shopify by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $170.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.17 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $185.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

