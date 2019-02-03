IFP Advisors Inc Has $341,000 Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,245,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,610,000 after purchasing an additional 197,024 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,707,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,554,000 after purchasing an additional 679,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 233.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,436,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,858,000 after acquiring an additional 552,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $85.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Barclays raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

