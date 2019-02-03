IFP Advisors Inc Has $321,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,212,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 457,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,297,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,871,000 after acquiring an additional 201,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,247,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,355,000 after acquiring an additional 449,322 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/ifp-advisors-inc-has-321000-holdings-in-t-rowe-price-group-inc-trow.html.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.