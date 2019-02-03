IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $204.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $211.09 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $128.80 and a 1-year high of $223.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

