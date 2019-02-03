Hyundai Motor (HYMLF) versus Spartan Motors (SPAR) Critical Contrast

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Spartan Motors pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hyundai Motor does not pay a dividend. Spartan Motors pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Spartan Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $87.89 billion 0.22 $3.68 billion N/A N/A Spartan Motors $707.10 million 0.41 $15.93 million $0.43 19.00

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Motors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Spartan Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Spartan Motors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Spartan Motors has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.88%. Given Spartan Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spartan Motors is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Volatility & Risk

Hyundai Motor has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spartan Motors has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.0% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Spartan Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 2.77% N/A N/A Spartan Motors 2.04% 9.77% 5.34%

Summary

Spartan Motors beats Hyundai Motor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates in Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names. It also provides SUVs under the New Santa Fe, Kona, Grand Santa Fe, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Creta names; commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, Sonata-Plug-in-Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, ix35 Fuel Cell, and IONIQ Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, and insurance services; manufactures trains; and operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

