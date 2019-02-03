Huntington National Bank Trims Position in Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 562.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 596.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,958,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,302 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,288,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,933,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 978,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,696,000 after acquiring an additional 512,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.91.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

