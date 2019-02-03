Huntington National Bank Lowers Position in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $222.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $201.09 and a twelve month high of $264.88.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $243.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

