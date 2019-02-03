HSBC Downgrades United Microelectronics (UMC) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. CLSA downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.19.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.80.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $35.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 49.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 652,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 451.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 206,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 169,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 120.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65,521 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

