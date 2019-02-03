Horseman Capital Management Ltd Invests $9.69 Million in Banco Macro SA ADR (BMA) Stock

Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 219,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000. Banco Macro comprises 3.5% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.33% of Banco Macro as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $114.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Banco Macro had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $437.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

