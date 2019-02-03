Horseman Capital Management Ltd Has $315,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XES. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 2,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,630,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XES opened at $11.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

