Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Receives $166.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.09.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $194.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,666,914,000 after buying an additional 456,410 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,638,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,622,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,249,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,918,000 after buying an additional 139,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $969,984,000 after buying an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.