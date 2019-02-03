Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HCLP opened at $4.41 on Friday. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCLP shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile
Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.
