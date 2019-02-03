Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Hi-Crush Partners to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCLP opened at $4.41 on Friday. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCLP shares. AltaCorp Capital lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/hi-crush-partners-hclp-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Hi-Crush Partners Company Profile

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.