Hexcel Co. (HXL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 4th.

Hexcel has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hexcel has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $68.92 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Longbow Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $119,288.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/hexcel-co-hxl-plans-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.