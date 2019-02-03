Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In other news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $220,090.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,579.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,479 shares of company stock worth $3,426,313. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/hewlett-packard-enterprise-co-hpe-shares-sold-by-conning-inc.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.