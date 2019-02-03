Hershey Co (HSY) Holdings Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 749.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.62.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $162,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,002,166.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd W. Tillemans purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.32 per share, for a total transaction of $214,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,426.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $484,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Hershey had a return on equity of 102.65% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

