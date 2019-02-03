Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Stake Lowered by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up 2.3% of Tirschwell & Loewy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. owned 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $15,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 392,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,814 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after purchasing an additional 69,421 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 7,425 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $626,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 69,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $5,956,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,725,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/henry-schein-inc-hsic-stake-lowered-by-tirschwell-loewy-inc.html.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.