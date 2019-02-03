Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Henry Schein worth $24,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.39 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $738,655.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $626,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

