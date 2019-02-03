Head to Head Survey: LPL Financial (LPLA) vs. National (NHLD)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) and National (NASDAQ:NHLD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get LPL Financial alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LPL Financial and National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial 0 3 5 1 2.78 National 0 0 0 0 N/A

LPL Financial currently has a consensus price target of $78.75, suggesting a potential upside of 4.83%. Given LPL Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LPL Financial is more favorable than National.

Dividends

LPL Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. National does not pay a dividend. LPL Financial pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LPL Financial and National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial $5.19 billion 1.26 $238.86 million $5.33 14.09 National $211.12 million 0.19 -$11.51 million N/A N/A

LPL Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National.

Profitability

This table compares LPL Financial and National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial 8.47% 46.29% 8.74% National -5.45% -8.65% -5.57%

Risk & Volatility

LPL Financial has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of LPL Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of LPL Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LPL Financial beats National on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies. The company also provides fee-based advisory platforms that provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solutions for commission- and fee-based services that allow advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to retirement plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and trust, investment management oversight, and custodial services to trusts for estates and families, as well as insurance brokerage general agency services. It offers its services to approximately 15,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

National Company Profile

National Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Brokerage and Advisory Services, and Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. The company offers retail brokerage services include execution of purchases and sale of stocks, options, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, and various other securities; and investment advisory services for individual, corporate, and institutional clients. It also provides investment banking services, such as underwriting the sale of securities to the public in initial and follow-on offering, and arranging for the private placement of securities with investors; and financial and corporate advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions, project financing, capital structure, and specific financing opportunities to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies. In addition, the company trades in securities, including making markets in micro and small-cap, Nasdaq, and other exchange listed stocks. Further, it provides asset management advisory services to retail clients; fixed insurance products, including life insurance, disability insurance, long-term care insurance, and fixed annuities; and tax preparation services to individuals, primarily in the middle and upper income tax brackets, as well as accounting services to small and midsize companies. Additionally, the company offers licensed mortgage brokerage services; and investment products and services, which comprise stocks, bonds, mutual funds, annuities, insurance, and managed money accounts. The company was formerly known as Olympic Cascade Financial Corporation and changed its name to National Holdings Corporation in March 2006. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.