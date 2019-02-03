Head-To-Head Survey: Global Indemnity (GBLI) & Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Indemnity and Horace Mann Educators’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity $485.52 million 0.99 -$9.55 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.17 billion 1.47 $169.45 million $1.74 24.19

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Global Indemnity.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Indemnity and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Global Indemnity.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity -1.25% 2.21% 0.79% Horace Mann Educators 13.48% 4.63% 0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Global Indemnity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Global Indemnity has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Indemnity pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Global Indemnity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Indemnity

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings. This segment primarily serves small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Personal Lines segment offers specialty personal lines and agricultural coverage, including agriculture, mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, collectibles, and watersports primarily through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides third party treaty reinsurance solutions to specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies; and professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

