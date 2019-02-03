Head to Head Contrast: ARKEMA/S (ARKAY) vs. Hino Motors (HINOY)

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

This table compares ARKEMA/S and Hino Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKEMA/S 8.39% 15.50% 7.44% Hino Motors 2.71% 9.27% 4.05%

This table compares ARKEMA/S and Hino Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKEMA/S $9.41 billion 0.76 $651.05 million $8.83 10.70 Hino Motors $16.96 billion 0.34 $462.25 million N/A N/A

ARKEMA/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hino Motors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of ARKEMA/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hino Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARKEMA/S and Hino Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKEMA/S 1 0 2 0 2.33 Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

ARKEMA/S pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hino Motors pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ARKEMA/S pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

ARKEMA/S has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hino Motors has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARKEMA/S beats Hino Motors on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema S.A. provides chemical products worldwide. Its High Performance Materials segment offers adhesives and sealants for industry, hygiene, construction, and consumer products; and specialty polyamides for automotive, aerospace, aeronautics, oil and gas, electronics, and consumer goods, as well as polyvinylidene fluoride for chemical engineering, paints and anti-corrosive coatings, oil and gas extraction, photovoltaic panels, lithium-ion batteries, and water treatment membranes. This segment also provides adsorption products; organic peroxides used as polymerization initiators for polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and crosslinking agents; glass coating additives; and photocure resins for metal, plastic and wood coatings, optics, graphic arts, electronics, 3D printing, and inkjet printing. The company's Industrial Specialties segment offers polymethyl methacrylate for construction, automotive, billboard, decoration, and LED television applications, as well as functional polyolefins used in adhesives, packaging, photovoltaics and electric, electronics, and automotive industries. This segment also provides thiochemicals for animal feed, petrochemicals and refining, natural gas odorization, polymerization agents, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals markets; fluorogases for refrigeration, air-conditioning, foams, and solvents, as well as used as feedstock for fluoropolymers; and hydrogen peroxide for pulp and paper bleaching, water treatment, disinfection, electronics, and textile markets, as well as sodium chlorate. Its Coating Solutions segment offers acrylic monomers for adhesives, paints, coatings, superabsorbents, water treatment, and oil and gas recovery; coating resins, such as waterborne, solventborne, and powder resins; and rheology additives. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.