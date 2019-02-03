HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $157.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0249 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

