HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,001 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.60.

Home Depot stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total value of $21,168,137.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

