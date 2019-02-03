HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) SVP Sells $72,639.47 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $72,639.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HCA stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $93.03 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

