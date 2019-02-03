Haynes International (HAYN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 151,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -526.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.89. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.63 million. Haynes International had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $66,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,255 shares in the company, valued at $938,631.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 5,147 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $146,689.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $563,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after purchasing an additional 108,083 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haynes International by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

