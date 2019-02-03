Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 55.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,417,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $863,447,000 after buying an additional 506,729 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,990,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 236,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,116,000 after buying an additional 50,261 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after buying an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,445,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $546.04 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.01.

In related news, Director Hans Ulrich Maerki sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.79, for a total value of $4,014,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $642.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $680.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

