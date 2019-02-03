HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.46.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.