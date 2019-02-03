HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HarborOne Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $494.98 million, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
