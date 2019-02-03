Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $50.24 Million Position in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.38% of Nasdaq worth $50,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,633 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,292,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,327,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,918,000 after acquiring an additional 105,489 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.71.

Nasdaq stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.95 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,159 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $526,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,218,368 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

