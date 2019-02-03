Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $30.85 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 662,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of ATVI opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.71 and a 12-month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

