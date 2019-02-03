Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $24.22 Million Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (STRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.98% of Strategic Education worth $24,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 141.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $80.75 and a 12-month high of $154.89.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd A. Milano purchased 280 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.53 per share, for a total transaction of $34,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,585.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $2,560,295. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

