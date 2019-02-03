H & R Block Inc (HRB) Stake Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 457,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 933,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of H & R Block by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after purchasing an additional 232,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

HRB opened at $23.99 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.11.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.10. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,624.01%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

