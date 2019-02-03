GWM Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 112.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total transaction of $4,397,377.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $408.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.25.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $346.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

