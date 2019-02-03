GWM Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elefante Mark B raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fayerweather Charles grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fayerweather Charles now owns 11,037 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 16,204 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.27 and a 52-week high of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Xilinx to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

