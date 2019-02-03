Guidewire Software (GWRE) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “conviction-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.44, a P/E/G ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $72.51 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.24 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $1,859,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,574 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $373,238.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,390 shares in the company, valued at $195,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,166. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,021,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,528,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,485,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

