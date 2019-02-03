Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $360.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.03. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/guaranty-bancshares-inc-gnty-holdings-boosted-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.