Griffon Co. (GFF) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Griffon worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 53.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 20.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan bought 4,500 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $52,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,498. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Kramer bought 29,997 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $363,563.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,280,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,644,907.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 95,044 shares of company stock worth $1,156,164 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GFF opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $510.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.74 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Griffon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Griffon from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Griffon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. The company's Home & Building Products segment manufactures and markets wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; residential and commercial garage doors to professional dealers and various home center retail chains; and rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail uses, as well as long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

