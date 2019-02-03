Green Plains Partners (GPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of GPP stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 88.58% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at $843,195.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Mapes sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $75,531.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,142.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,738 shares of company stock worth $241,337.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 673.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 289,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 53,809 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

