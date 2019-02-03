Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) VP Sells $105,660.00 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Linton J. Thomason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $105,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $11,004,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 874,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

