Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLDD. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $441.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.62. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $941,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $269,694.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.