Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,290 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,106,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,338,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,166 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

