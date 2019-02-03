Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 35.88%. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GPMT opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, insider John A. Taylor sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $209,313.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Plust sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $88,424.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $344,432 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments.

