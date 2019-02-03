Graco (GGG) Given “Hold” Rating at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities restated their hold rating on shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GGG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. Graco has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Graco had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Graco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 76,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

