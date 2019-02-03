Goldstrike Resources (GSR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Shares of Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 249,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 107,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and a PE ratio of 1.61.

Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

