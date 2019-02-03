Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Electronic Arts (EA)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $91.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $716,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,003 over the last ninety days. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,972 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

