GMS (GMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,106,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 677,140 shares.The stock last traded at $19.27 and had previously closed at $18.93.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GMS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GMS to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $29.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $793.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). GMS had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,371.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GMS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,008,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 158,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $6,197,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $6,749,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

