Globus Medical (GMED) and AtriCure (ATRC) Head to Head Comparison

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of AtriCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Globus Medical and AtriCure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical $635.98 million 6.79 $107.34 million $1.31 33.49 AtriCure $174.72 million 6.78 -$26.89 million ($0.83) -37.05

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AtriCure. AtriCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Medical and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical 1 4 6 0 2.45 AtriCure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Globus Medical currently has a consensus price target of $55.91, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than AtriCure.

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Medical and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical 20.79% 15.36% 14.02% AtriCure -10.41% -16.92% -9.99%

Summary

Globus Medical beats AtriCure on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company's disruptive technology products comprise products that allow for minimally invasive surgical techniques; and new treatment alternatives, including imaging, navigational, and robotic technologies, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products. Its disruptive technology products also consist of regenerative biologics products, including bioactive glass-based bone void fillers and ceramic-collagen for pelvic/extremity and posterolateral spinal fusion procedures; and interventional pain management solutions, which comprise treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including compression screws, fixation plates, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Further, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; and CryoICE CRYO2 cryoablation system to apply cryo-energy to targeted intercostal peripheral nerves in the ribcage and temporarily relieve pain. Further, it provides Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Fusion Magnetic Retriever System that allows access around anatomical structures; and cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

