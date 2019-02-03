Global Payments Inc (GPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,637,982 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 4,438,279 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,442,277 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global Payments stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $306,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,195.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $715,282. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 274.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

